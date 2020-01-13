CLOSE
Infants’ Tylenol Settles Class Action Lawsuit for $6.3M

You May Be Eligible for a Settlement. Check the dates below:

Tylenol

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

If you have purchased infants’ tylenol within the past 5 years, you may qualify for a portion of a $6.3 million dollar settlement after a class action lawsuit was brought against the company.

According to NBC4i.com, plaintiffs in the suit claim that the packaging is misleading. They feel they were deceived into believing Infants’ Tylenol is specially formulated for babies when it actually contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol. As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. denies the allegations of deception and believes the two medications are distinct products.

You’re eligible for the settlement if you bought the product between Oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020. You must file a claim by April 13, 2020.

The company has set up a settlement fund of up to $6.315 million. A maximum of seven bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without a proof of purchase; an unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase. Basically, you could get back $2.15 per bottle. Johnson & Johnson will also make “reasonably diligent efforts” to modify the packaging of both products to make it clear that the liquid medicine in Infants’ Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol has the same concentration of acetaminophen.

For more information, click here.

 

 

Infants’ Tylenol Settles Class Action Lawsuit for $6.3M  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

