Janelle Monae’s sexuality has always been questioned ever since she stepped onto the music scene. The gorgeous singer/actor has been linked to a male member of her bad as well as actress Tessa Thompson. It seems as thought Janelle has finally put all the rumors and assumptions to rest by coming out as non-binary.

According to Pulse of Radio, the 34-year-old wrote “#IAmNonBinary” over a clip from the Steven Universe show featuring the non-binary character, Stevonnie. The meme stated, “Are you a boy or a girl? I am an experience.”

According to GLAAD, when a person identifies as non-binary, it means they don’t define their gender as being “male” or “female.” They may define their gender as being somewhere between “male” or “female” or may identify differently.

Janelle Monae Comes Out as Non-Binary! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

