Timbaland: Opens Up About His Weight Loss & Overcoming Perception Painkillers

In a recent interview with Men’s magazine Timber talks about his 130-pound weight loss & overcoming pain killers.

Via LoveBScott

In an interview for Men’s Health, the “Hands in the Air” artist, born Tim Mosley, recalled how he overcame his obstacles to emerge as a ripped, inspired man in his late 40s — and he’s making music again.

According to Timbaland, he started abusing prescription painkillers, specifically Oxycontin and Percocet, after a root canal in 2011. Then, he started to get pain in his arm from an old injury and was able to get more pills. However, the drugs then became a way for him to deal with his problems, which included a difficult divorce and an IRS investigation.

“It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free,” he said. “I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

