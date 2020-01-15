OHIO: New Cell Phone Bill Could Make It’s Way To Ohio

Cincinnati Get ready Ohio could receive a new law that would allow police to make traffic stops for using your cell phone. The bill has not yet been assigned to a House committee, where it would be eligible for public hearings.
Via FOX19
An Ohio lawmaker introduced legislation this week that would allow police to stop and ticket motorists who they see using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. State Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) says her proposed legislation would increase safety on roads by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle.
