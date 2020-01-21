Christina Milian & Matt Pokora: Welcome Baby Boy Isaiah

Congrats to Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora as they welcome baby Isaiah.

via People:

“And so we begin,” Milian wrote in the caption for a black and white photo of the little one clutching her finger, adding “Isaiah 1/20/20” to reveal the baby’s name and birthday.

“Simply perfect,” she added. “The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pokora shared a similar photo, writing a message in French that translates to, “Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020… it’s up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: