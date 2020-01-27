Barack Obama: Gives His Condolences To Kobe Bryant Family!

Former President Barack Obama gave his condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family! I don’t know about you but this is a hard one for me. All I can think about is, my kids and family.

Via: LoveBScott

Obama took to Twitter to share his tribute to the 41-year-old L.A. Lakers veteran, as he wrote, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and the couple’s three other children; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

