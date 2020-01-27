CLOSE
Greater Cincinnati Bed Bath & Beyond Store Is Closing

40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 20 states are on the chopping block and being closed down, including in Cincinnati. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer shared the list of the closing Bed Bath & Beyond stores with USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Some of the stores have already closed or will close in the first half of the year 2020, company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce spoke out , noting these locations “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

The Cincinnati location located at 6068 Glenway Avenue in Western Hills Plaza is closing.

