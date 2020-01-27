CLOSE
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Rickey Smiley is gearing up to host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hitting Miami on Thursday, January 30.

Scheduled to air live on BET, the show will feature a Commissioned reunion and songs from the NFL Players Choirs. Other performers include Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Brown, Sunday Best winner Melvin Crispell III and more!

According to SuperBowlGospel.com, “the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.”

Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

