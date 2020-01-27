CLOSE
Lizzo Takes Home 3 Trophies At 2020 Grammy Awards

The 'Cuz I Love You' star was nominated eight times.

CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The 2020 Grammy Awards appeared on paper to be a major haul in hardware for Lizzo, who has earned her way into the hearts of many with her feel-good music. The Cuz I Love You superstar took home three trophies for her contributions, and many other stars in the making made a fine showing as well.

Lizzo took home two awards prior to the broadcast with the Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for her “Jerome” track.

As we shared earlier, Tyler, The Creator took home Best Rap Album for IGOR, although, like Lizzo, the project itself defies simple genre labeling which the one-time Odd Future mouthpiece stated in a backstage presser.

The night belonged to 18-year-old Billie Eilish, who swept all the major awards with the Record of the Year trophy for “Bad Guy, the Album of the Year award for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? release, the Song of the Year award for “Bady Guy,” and was named Best New Artist.”

Lil Nas X took home two awards, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his smash hit remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, and Best Music Video for the same track.

Beyoncé’s Homecoming took home the Best Music Film award the and Best Rap Performance award went to the late Nipsey Hussle for his track “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. 21 Savage’s J.Cole-assisted “A Lot” won Best Rap Song, and DJ Khaled won the Best Rap Performance award for the track “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Takes Home 3 Trophies At 2020 Grammy Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
