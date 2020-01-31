Cincinnati: Former Princeton Wrestling Coach Turned Himself In

Via FOX19

He has 12 counts of gross sexual imposition. Lamont Baldwin “purposely had sexual contact with a person who was not his spouse at the time, and was less than thirteen years of age” between 2014 and 2018, according to a copy of his indictment. If convicted on all charges, Baldwin faces the possibility of over 50 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $500,000 in a brief video arraignment Friday morning.