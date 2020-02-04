CLOSE
Feature Story
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The ‘Mother Of The Movement’

Rosa Parks

Source: Getty/ Staff/ Contributor / Getty

Ever since we started learning about Black History in elementary school, Rosa Parks was one of the central figures of the lesson. The legendary Civil Rights activist is best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott and is one of the first Black women in history to give a White Man the “boy bye” energy.

Rosa Parks

Source: Getty/ Staff/ Contributor / Getty

Sadly, we lost Ms. Parks back in 2005 — but much like her comrades Dr. Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman and Malcolm X, her legacy will continue on and on throughout history.

Most of us know the story of Rosa Parks and that fateful day on the Alabama bus that changed her life and the lives of Black Americans forever.

On December 1, 1955, Parks was arrested for refusing a bus driver’s instructions to give up her seat to a white passenger. She later recalled that her refusal wasn’t because she was physically tired, but that she was tired of giving in. Three of the other black passengers on the bus complied with the driver, but Parks refused and remained seated. The driver demanded, “Why don’t you stand up?” to which Parks replied, “I don’t think I should have to stand up.” The driver called the police and had her arrested. – Biography 

However, it’s rare that we get to see photos of the beautiful, powerful icon. So in honor of what would have been Mrs. Parks’ 107th birthday, hit the flip for more perfect powerful pics of the icon. Happy Black History Month. 

Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The ‘Mother Of The Movement’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

