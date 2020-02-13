CLOSE
Cincinnati: Police Investigating A Social Media Threat At SCPA

This is nothing to play about… Police are investigating a Social media threat surrounding the School Of Performing Arts. I can’t believe someone would do something like this…

Via Fox19

The threat on social media had a date and a time calling for a school “shoot out.” It also stated to “be a pro hide and seeker” and to “have yo own weapons.” Police said they are working with Cincinnati Public Schools to investigate. “The school district is aware of the social media post and we are cooperating with the Cincinnati Police Department in the investigation.”

