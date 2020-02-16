Over 90,000 people trying to buy tickets to the Kobe Bryant Memorial in the first day of sale

The Los Angeles Lakers announced ticket sales on Friday for the Memorial service on February 24 in honor of Retired Laker Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna who amongst 6 others were killed on Jan. 26th in a helicopter crash.

Tickets range $24.02-$224.00 for the “Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” through ticketmaster.

The organization stated in a press release that “If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale”

Proceeds will go towards the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

According to yahoo sports, more than 90,000 people registered for ticket purchase in the first 24 hours.