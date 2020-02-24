Lil Nas X: Crashed A Wedding At Disney World [VIDEO]

What would you do if a famous singer crashed your wedding? A lady was so excited when Lil Nas Ex crashed her wedding… The crowd went crazy!!!

Via LoveBScott

Lil Nas X took the idea of wedding crashing to a whole new level on Saturday when he was seen entering the wedding reception hand-in-hand with the bride. That’s a whole new level of bold!

It’s also sure to make for a memorable experience for everyone in attendance, as Nas even took to the dance floor while his smash hit “Old Town Road” played.

Also On 100.3: