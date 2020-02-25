CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho: Teacher Killed Ex Husband New Girlfriend In Front Of Twin Daughters

This story made me say what the fasho! A woman distracted her ex-husband out of his house to kill his new girlfriend in front of the kids!

via People:

Cook has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, three counts of firearm-related felonies and two counts of misdemeanor charges of committing a violent offense in front of children for the November 2018 death of 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams, KUTVDesert News, the Salt Lake Tribune report.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Cook arranged to give ex Travis Cook cough medicine for the couple’s children in the parking lot outside his apartment building. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , donjuanfasho , ex , fasho celebrity news , Front , Girlfriend , husband , in , killed , new , of , teacher , Twin Daughters

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close