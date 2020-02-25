WTFasho: Teacher Killed Ex Husband New Girlfriend In Front Of Twin Daughters

This story made me say what the fasho! A woman distracted her ex-husband out of his house to kill his new girlfriend in front of the kids!

via People:

Cook has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, three counts of firearm-related felonies and two counts of misdemeanor charges of committing a violent offense in front of children for the November 2018 death of 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams, KUTV, Desert News, the Salt Lake Tribune report.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Cook arranged to give ex Travis Cook cough medicine for the couple’s children in the parking lot outside his apartment building. (LoveBScott)

