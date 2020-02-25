Cincinnati: 12 Year Old Missing Since Saturday!

Via Fox19

Chloe Honnaker has not been seen since leaving her Finneytown home on Saturday, Feb. 22 around 6 p.m. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with writing on it and black pants and a backpack. Chloe is described as 5′7″, 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Rami Khayo from Springfield Twp. Police Dept. at 513-729-1300.