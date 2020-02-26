WTFasho: 6 Year Old Arrested & Zipp-Tied [Video]

Video footage of a 6 year old being arrested in Florida has surfaced… What The Fasho!

via LoveBScott

The harrowing video shows tiny Kaia Rolle sobbing as she pleads with a police officer not to take her away — which he then does with her arms zip-tied behind her back.

The incident occurred last September at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, where the little girl was accused of battery after allegedly striking staff during a tantrum.

The upsetting clip shows officer Dennis Turner arriving at the school office, before announcing: “Okay, she’s going to come with us now,” ordering her to “stand up… come over here.”

