Should We Be Freaking Out About The Corona Virus?

Everyone is a bit scared about the Corona Virus even though the government has told us that we are at low risk. Russ Parr talks to Kendra McMillan, Senior Policy Advisor for Nursing Practice and Work Environment with the American Nurses Association (ANA). McMillan is also a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in Public Health.

She says that “our risk currently is still low” even though we have had cases of the virus in the United States. But it’s important to note that these individuals are people who were recently in China or on the cruise ship in Japan.

The reports of people dying from the virus make a lot of people nervous, but she says those who are dying usually have “compromised immune systems,” like elderly people.

McMillan also points out that the virus “is not new. It’s a new strain,” previously it has been compared to upper respiratory infections or the common cold.

Should We Be Freaking Out About The Corona Virus?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

