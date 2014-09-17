SWAT Called to Elmwood Place in Standoff

(source:wcpo.com)

An overnight standoff in Elmwood Place has ended peacefully.

One person has been taken into custody, on Oak Street, around 3 am after three hours of negotiations.

Reports indicate the person was armed. Police haven’t said what sparked the incident.

