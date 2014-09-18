Prosecution Testimony Continues in Tracie Hunter Trial

0 reads Leave a comment
(source:wcpo.com)
Prosecution testimony continues today in the trial of Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter.
Assistant county prosecutor, Katie Pridemore, claimed on the witness stand, yesterday, that Hunter backdated documents to prevent her office from appealing cases.
Hunter is also accused of improper use of a county credit card.
