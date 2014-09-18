CLOSE
Prosecution Testimony Continues in Tracie Hunter Trial

Prosecution testimony continues today in the trial of Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter.

Assistant county prosecutor, Katie Pridemore, claimed on the witness stand, yesterday, that Hunter backdated documents to prevent her office from appealing cases.

Hunter is also accused of improper use of a county credit card.

