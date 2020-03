Public Enemy broke up with Flavor Flav after a Bernie Sanders rally in L.A. Public Enemy performed at the event without Flav and Flav said that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the group. Chuck D over the weekend wrote on Twitter that his dispute with Flavor Flav stretched deep into the past and “my last straw was long ago.”

Hot Off The Wire: Flavor Flav Got Dumped was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

