AM BUZZ: WTF Is An Abortion Contract?; Slim Thug’s Vasectomy; Lil Mo Disses Stevie Wonder?

The Abortion Contract

In today’s WTF news, new LA Clipper J.J. Redick entered into an “abortion contract” with former girlfriend Vanessa Lopez. He agreed to carry-on a relationship with her or pay her $25,000 to abort the fetus she claimed was his. Once doctors confirmed that the pregnancy terminated, their relationship would begin again. The contract was leaked online:

“REDICK has agreed that once LOPEZ has terminated said pregnancy and has provided medical proof of said termination satisfactory to REDICK, including, but not limited to, direct access to LOPEZ’s medical files and records of the clinic, practice or hospital conducting the termination and has submitted to a post-pregnancy examination by a doctor of REDICK’s choice to confirm both the prior pregnancy and its termination, REDICK and LOPEZ shall attempt to establish and maintain a social and/or dating relationship between themselves for a period of one year…” noted the agreement in part signed by both Redick and Lopez.

