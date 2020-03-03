Tinashe: Throws Shade At Six-Year Old North West!

Would you though shade at a 6-year-old child??? Looks like that’s what singer Tinashe did towards North West!

Via LoveBScott

North West performed a cover/remix of a song by viral-sensation, ZaZa, during Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 show at Paris Fashion Week.

ZaZa’s team took to Instagram to respectfully ask for ZaZa’s credit, but Tinashe took the opportunity to disrespect six-year-old North West.

“North West wishes,” 27-year-old Tinashe commented under the post.

Is Tinashe’s still a bit bitter that her ex left Ben Simmons Left her for Kendall Jenner. What The Fasho!

