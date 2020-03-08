DoingTheMost : Azriel Clary Is making New Claims About R. Kelly!

Azriel Clary said she was going to tell it all, and that exactly what she is doing. Her documentary Precedence, Clay will share her experience living in R Kelly’s house and being his girlfriend. She lived in the house for 5 years since she was 17 years old. She is now alleging that her made her eat her own feces.

See Clip below:

Not sure where this clip will be released but I will keep you posted as details roll out.

In case your unfamiliar Clay, left Kelly’s Trump Tower Condo in January after a fight with her other girlfriend Jocelyn.

Read more details HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: