Deion Sanders announces NFL Draft Combine for HBCU Athletes!

2012 NFL Combine

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Throughout the history of the NFL some of it’s greatest athletes of African-American decent have been produced at HBCUs. Athletes like Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Steve McNair, Doug Williams and the list just goes on and on. Well, in the last 20 years with so many young African-American high school athletes being sold on getting more exposure from much larger and better financed institutions, the HBCU athletes haven’t been highlighted as much.

NFL legend Deion “Primetime” Sanders with the help of others are making changes to ensure that HBCU superstars get their shot at entering the NFL. On social media, Sanders announced that an HBCU Combine will take place in Miami for 50 athletes that have been hand picked. Sanders made it known that you have to be invited in order to participate in this combine. It is scheduled to take place at the Miami Dolphins complex March 27th – 29th with these players being invited to compete with all expenses paid.

