Coachella & Stagecoach: Will They Move to October Due to Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus is affecting events around the world… Looks like Coachella & Stagecoach are in talks of postponing the events to sometime in October!

via Billboard:

Fearing that Riverside County officials will have to pull the 20-year-old event’s permit to bring 250,000 fans over two weekends to Indio, California, conversations with city officials and talent agents began late Sunday as the hope for staging the festival in April began to diminish. Earlier Monday (March 9) three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Riverside County where the festival takes place. (LoveBScott)

