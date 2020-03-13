Cincinnati: Museum Center Remains Open!!!

The Cincinnati Museum announced it will remain open… But it will take strong precautions & additional steps to safeguard guests and staff in response to the coronavirus.

Via Fox19

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is among our top priorities. We follow an extensive cleaning schedule to maintain a clean environment and to disinfect community items and touchpoints in our facilities daily. As part of our cleaning protocol, we have increased the frequency with which we wash and disinfect high touchpoint areas. We also have hand sanitation stations at all museum entrances, the box office, gift shops and food service stations,” the museum said in a statement.

Also On 100.3: