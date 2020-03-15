CLOSE
Coronavirus
Ben Carson coughs into his hand at Coronavirus Press Conference

Neurosurgeon and head of the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Benjamin Carson coughed directly into his hand during a coronavirus press conference touching his face and placing  the hand on the podium prompting many a twitter post blasting him for not taking precautions.

The CDC suggest proper techniques in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Here is tips for the proper way to cough according to the CDC:

Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Put your used tissue in a waste basket.

Sneeze into your upper sleeve if you do not have a tissue handy.

 

 

