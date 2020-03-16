Keri Hilson: Thinks Coronavirus Was Started By 5G Towers

Singer Keri Hilson thinks that the Coronavirus was started by 5G technology and is one big money-making scheme backed by Bill Gates.

What are your thoughts do you think she has some truth to this?

Or is she just overreacting?

She took to her twitter to share her opinion!

Via LoveBScott

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.

5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ

— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

