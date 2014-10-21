CLOSE
Macy Gray Speaks on Fame and the Drug Use That Was Destroying Her

Macy Gray

 

Macy Gray, born and raised in Canton, Ohio , admits she’s grown up a lot in the 15 years since she rocketed to fame on the strength of her breakout hit “I Try.”

And from the sounds of it, she had to because the rush of celebrity–and the money that came along with it–almost ruined her .

In an interview on Oprah’s network , she said, “”I was a massive a**hole. I probably made a lot of people upset.”

The chief culprit appeared to be escalating drug use.

“My crew was from England. All they did was smoke hash all day, and they knew where to get the good ecstasy,” she says. “So, you start playing with stuff, and then, suddenly, it’s like a crutch.”

