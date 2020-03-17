CLOSE
Cincinnati: Delivery Drivers Big Numbers Following Restaurant Shutdown

With all of the restaurants shutting down delivery drivers are looking to gain big.

Via Fox19

Understandably, people now temporarily unemployed are turning to delivery companies for the job, but there is a wait. Ethan Bastian says he’s been a DoorDash delivery driver for almost a year. He recently graduated from college and is hunting for a job in his field. In the meantime, he says delivering food is a great way to make money. “It’s perfect for me while I just try to get my job going and get side money for me to have in my pocket,” Bastian said.

