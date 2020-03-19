Will Smith: Called An Emergency Family Red Table Talk Meeting

Will Smith held an emergency Red Table meeting due to this Coronavirus.

Will gathered with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, daughter Willow Smith, 19, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and his son Trey Smith, 27, to talk about the global health crisis and what families can do to protect themselves and others. Jaden Smith, 21, was not present because he is practicing social distancing out of concern for his grandmother.

Will, 51, joked that he feels responsible for some of the “misinformation” circulating online because of his 2007 movie I Am Legend, in which he plays a virologist who survives a man-made plague that turns humans into zombie-like mutants. Via LoveBScott

