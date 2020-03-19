CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kurtis Blow Shares His Near-Death Experience From A Ruptured Spleen

Hip Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow is on the road to recovery after his spleen ruptured causing him to be rushed to the emergency room in a near-death experience.

He explained on his Instagram that the rupture led to bleeding inside of his stomach.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“The Covid 19 virus is crazy but last week I had another emergency surgery. My spleen was bleeding into my stomach. The surgeon said I was lucky to make [it] in time.”

He also shared his wife saved his life just in time.

“I went to the ER just in time because my wife made me go. I wanted to go in the morning,” he said. “The surgeon said I was lucky to make in time. They took out my spleen and saved my life. My spleen had splattered and I was bleeding internally.” 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The rapper has struggled with health issues in the past including heart surgery and collapsing outside of a mall and was saved by LAPD.

 

In his post, he makes it clear that he is in recovery and gives thanks to his physicians and God for another chance.

“I am in recovery now and I thank God for the great physician and Dr Jamali. The great surgeon Dr Schriver and all the nurses and assistants at West Hills Hospital,” Kurtis concluded his post. “Thanks to my wife and fam for all your prayers. Thank God for still another chance. 7 operations. A Cat with 9 lives -Amen!!!!”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Kurtis Blow Shares His Near-Death Experience From A Ruptured Spleen  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close