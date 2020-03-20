Cardi B: Plans To Donate Proceeds From Coronavirus Song

Cardi B is doing good in the hood by donating proceeds from her Coronavirus song.

Via LoveBScott

The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (the record label) so I can’t get my damn coins,” she wrote on the caption of an Instagram picture showing the song charting.”

After a Twitter user suggested that Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz might want to consider donating the royalties to those in need because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the DJ responded by tweeting “That was my goal.”

Cardi B co-signed that idea.

