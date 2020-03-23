Financial expert, Jini Thornton gives advice on how to manage your money during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She stresses communication with everyone you may owe money to find alternative plans they may offer. Your mortgage, student loans, and even credit card companies may be giving you a grace period.

Listen to this clip in order to know how you can create a plan to save some money during this time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student Loans, Mortgages & More During COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: