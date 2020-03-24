Chris Brown: Facetimes His Son During This Covid 19 Travel Ban

Chris Brown found time to facetime his son during this Coronavirus. He put up a pic on his social media.

Via LoveBScott

Posting a side-by-side of his four-month-old son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris and a snap of Chris Brown when he was a baby, the singer declared he was “MISSING MY MINI ME” on Sunday. In the adorable photos, it is hard to distinguish who is who in the picture because the father/son duo look exactly alike.

He also shared a sweet video of Aeko smiling and laughing while spending time with his mama. Within hours, Chris Brown’s post collected nearly 650k likes. However, the singer did switch off the comments.

Also On 100.3: