Chris Brown: Facetimes His Son During This Covid 19 Travel Ban

Chris Brown found time to facetime his son during this Coronavirus. He put up a pic on his social media.

Via LoveBScott

Posting a side-by-side of his four-month-old son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris and a snap of Chris Brown when he was a baby, the singer declared he was “MISSING MY MINI ME” on Sunday. In the adorable photos, it is hard to distinguish who is who in the picture because the father/son duo look exactly alike.

He also shared a sweet video of Aeko smiling and laughing while spending time with his mama. Within hours, Chris Brown’s post collected nearly 650k likes. However, the singer did switch off the comments.

