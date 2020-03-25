CLOSE
Feature Story
Join The Russ Parr Morning Show For A Prayer with Erica Campbell

The Russ Parr Morning Show believes in the power of prayer, especially in numbers.

On Friday, March 27, at 7:45am EST, gospel superstar and radio personality Erica Campbell will lead our nation and world in prayer during a live broadcast on the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Be sure to tune in on the road, download our free RPMS app or stream via our website to join us in prayer. If you’re unable to listen, wherever you are at 7:45am on 3/27/20, remember to say a prayer for peace, healing and gratitude.

Join The Russ Parr Morning Show For A Prayer with Erica Campbell  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

