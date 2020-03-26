CLOSE
OHIO: Changes For Ohio Daycares Begin Today!

Changes are coming to Ohio daycares. Below is what you need to know about the changes.

  • Only six children allowed per classroom in each daycare.
  • Daycares must operate under a temporary pandemic childcare license.
  • Shared spaces must have a rigorous cleaning schedule.
  • Parent drop-off interaction is limited.

Via Fox19 

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered child care centers to operate under a temporary pandemic child care license. The order requires each center to limit six children per room and parent interactions during drop-off and pick-up. The short-term license gives daycare centers a way to keep serving children whose parents are health care, safety, and essential workers, DeWine explained when he announced the new requirements earlier this week.

