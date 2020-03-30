Miguel A. Nunez: Arrested For Shoplifting Groceries!!!

Say it isn’t so Juwanna Mann arrested for walking out of the store without paying for his groceries.

Via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the actor was checking out at an L.A. Ralphs supermarket this week when his credit card got declined, so he just took his groceries in his cart and walked right out the front door without paying.

Pretty bold move … allegedly.

Our sources say Miguel returned to the same Ralphs a few days later, but he wasn’t allowed inside and cops were called. We’re told Miguel was placed under citizen’s arrest, and when LAPD showed up, police cited him for misdemeanor shoplifting and he was sent on his merry way. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: