CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Cardi B Not Allowed To Create GoFundMe For Joe Exotic, Says She Was Just Playing

The 'Tiger King' star isn't going anywhere for now.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Joe Exotic won’t be getting any funds courtesy of Cardi B. Apparently, it’s against the rules to create a GoFundMe for the convicted felon, but the Bronx rapper says she was just playing anyway.

Over the weekend, Cardi was clearly watching Netflix docu-series Tiger King, and accused one of its subjects/antagonists, Carole Baskin, of offing her husband. She also vowed to raise funds to free the currently incarcerated Joe Exotic, who she feels is a victim of the jig. As for the former, just about everyone thinks she did it, and the cops are even seeking tips about his “disappearance,” way back in 1997.

However, TMZ reports that the GoFundMe platform can’t be used to raise cash for the defense of jailbirds convicted of violent crimes. The rules are right there in their terms of service and it applies to everyone.

On March 28, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted “Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. [sic]”

But upon reading TMZ’s story, Bardi took to Twitter to clear up her intentions, with jokes.

“Omg 😩😩😩😂😂I was just playing 🥴I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty,” she tweeted.

Exotic, born Joe Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year-sentence for allegedly plotting to kill Baskin and for various animal cruelty charges. A GoFundMe did reportedly pop up to allegedly assist him, but it turned out to a farce (Cardi had nothing to do with it) and it was quickly shuttered.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently streaming on Netflix, and it’s off the hook.

 

Cardi B Not Allowed To Create GoFundMe For Joe Exotic, Says She Was Just Playing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close