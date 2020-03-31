CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison

Former Felon Now Educator Request Presidential Pardon

Source: Rodney White / RODNEY WHITE

Sunday evening (March 29th) the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed that an officer at the Marion Correctional Institution (MCI) had tested positive for COVID-19.

Suge Knight

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty

According to Clevescene.com, MCI is located about an hour north of Columbus and this is the first known positive case among inmates or staff within Ohio’s expansive prison system, where nearly 50,000 people are incarcerated. A press release stated that the officer last worked on March 24 and began feeling symptoms on March 25. A “contact tracing investigation” is now underway at the facility and there will be no staff or inmate transfers in or out for the time being.

ODRC’s Director Annette Chambers-Smith, said in a statement, “We have worked for several weeks implementing changes within our operations to address the challenges presented by COVID-19. Each facility has unique plans in place that address this specific situation. [The infected] staff member is at home recovering and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our staff and incarcerated individuals safe and healthy.”

As of Sunday, only 20 inmates across Ohio’s 27 adult facilities had been tested. Eighteen of those tests have come back negative. Two are pending. For more information, click here.

OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close