DJ Jazzy Jeff May Have the Coronavirus!

Dj Jazzy Jeff

Source: Red Bull / Getty

Awwwww Man! DJ Jazzy Jeff feels that he may have contracted the coronavirus. He has not been tested as of yet but explains that the illness he has shows all the signs of COVID-19.

He posted this message on his Twitter:

Yesterday (March 30th), Jeff tweeted that he is battling pneumonia. He wrote, “Pls say a prayer for all the sick. It’s a lot more than you know!! I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs…I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

He continued, “Please take this serious…it does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe..”

Get Well Soon Jeff!

DJ Jazzy Jeff May Have the Coronavirus!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

