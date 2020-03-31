CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Heinen’s Pepper Pike Location Temporarily Shuts Down After Employee Tests Positive

Volunteer medics bring groceries and other essentials to elderly people in Sochi amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Dmitry Feoktistov / Getty

After an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland-based grocery store chain Heinen’s has to close its Pepper Pike location, which is where that particular employee works at.

Even though the employee is “now in self-quarantine,” and has not been on the job since Mar. 25, the status of the location is unclear as of right now.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The store will remain closed and it will receive a deep cleaning performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. The sales and backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Dmitry Feoktistov and Getty Images

Coronavirus breaking news

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

14 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

Continue reading Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations. Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:  

CORONAVIRUS: Heinen’s Pepper Pike Location Temporarily Shuts Down After Employee Tests Positive  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close