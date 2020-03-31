CLOSE
Kevin Durant Among Additional NBA Players Will Play In First Ever NBA 2K Tournament To Help In Coronavirus Relief

We are all missing watching sports and attending games. It’s been hard to have that part of life taken away but the NBA has come together to not only have NBA 2k simulation games played but now they have announced that NBA players will go head-to-head in the first-ever “NBA 2K Players Tournament” on ESPN and ESPN2.

Kevin Durant and Trae Young are among the NBA players that will play in this tournament premiering this Friday, April 3rd.  The National Basketball Association teamed up with 2K and the National Basketball Players Association to give the winning player $100,000 donation to the charity of their choice in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

 

Based on each player’s NBA 2K rating and tenure, players will go head-to-head online in NBA 2K20. Top 16 players include; Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Hassan Whiteside, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Andre Drummond, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, Deandre Ayton, DeMarcus Cousins, Michael Porter Jr., Rui Hachimura, Patrick Beverley, Harrison Barnes, and Derrick Jones Jr. But the participating players are subject to change.

Tune In for the tournament on ESPN at 7pm on April 3rd!

Kevin Durant Among Additional NBA Players Will Play In First Ever NBA 2K Tournament To Help In Coronavirus Relief  was originally published on theteam980.com

Photos
