CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Coronavirus Cancels Prom!!

 

Senior year is special for every high school student. Whether looking forward to prom, graduation or simply not having to come back again, senior year is a huge milestone for us all.

Unfortunately for the Class of 2020, the viral pandemic that has swept the world has thrown a major wrench in the program. The coronavirus has truly changed the way schools function on a day-to-day basis.

Many Spring events have already been cancelled due to the virus and its looking like graduation and even prom may also be added to that list. At the time of year when high school seniors are creating their final memories with family and friends, the class of 2020 isn’t sure what to make of it.

“It’s so complicated and confusing and the world isn’t fair,” said Pickerington Central High School senior Ashleigh Gilligan. “Everyone else got to experience their senior year.”

Governor Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio schools to be closed for 3 weeks initially. That order has now been extended through May 1st because of COVID-19 and unfortunately, it is unclear if it may need to be longer than that.

“It’s definitely been a huge change because we’re staying inside,” Gilligan said. Quarantining has been very important in her household and she is trying to keep a positive outlook, even though her senior year is unlike any other. Pickerington Central’s prom has been canceled.

“I bought a prom dress,” she said. “I was going to go to my prom and my friends’ prom.”

Pickerington Local Schools informed NBC4 they are considering whether or not they will have an alternative prom option for students. Like all high schools in Ohio, I’m sure the conversation about prom and graduation is the same.

Source: NBC4i 

Coronavirus Cancels Prom!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close