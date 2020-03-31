CLOSE
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered Is Live, Here Is How You Can Play It

Xbox One X and PC Owners have to wait till April 30 play.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered' Now Available For PS4

Source: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Well, this is what you call a delightful surprise. That long-rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is here.

If you own a PlayStation 4, Activision has delivered a care package in the form of a remastered version of the fan-favorite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s stellar campaign. Sorry Xbox One X and PC owners you’re going to have wait 30 days to play it, it arrives on those platforms April 30.

Now, what do you get? Well, you get the game entirely remastered by Beenox, and supports up to 4K resolution in HDR. For the million-dollar question, is the infamous No Russian campaign still in the game? We can happily report that it indeed is. Now, unfortunately, if you were looking for any kind of multiplayer component, there isn’t one. That shouldn’t be an issue since you are currently occupied with the Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes.

BUT you do get a free Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Players get the UDT Ghost Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a new finishing move, a weapon charm, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem, and two Battle Pass tier skips.

So hop to it soldier, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available in the PlayStation Store for only $19.99. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered Is Live, Here Is How You Can Play It  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

