Empire: It’s Final Season Will Be Cut Short But Why???

It looks like the hit show Empire will end it’s final season early do to Covid19.

Via: LoveBScott

Empire‘s sixth and final season will end sooner than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As revealed at the very end of Tuesday’s betrayal and crashed wedding filled “Love Me Still” broadcast, the 18th episode of Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard-led hip hop drama’s final season will now serve as the finale. “Get ready for the shocking final three episodes of Empire,” a voiceover declared over a promo for next week’s “We Got Us”, the 16th episode of the Fox series’ current sixth season.

Also On 100.3: