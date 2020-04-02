CLOSE
Cincinnati: Woman Killed In Forest Park!

Let us pray for the family of a woman that was killed in Forest Park.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the 1100 block of Geneva Road about 2 a.m.

A man called 911 and told a dispatcher someone was at his door wanting help from a car accident and then what sounds like three gunshots rang out, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

“Oh, no. Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?” the man said. “I hope they didn’t shoot my wife!”

Seconds later, he told the dispatcher: “They got my wife! They got my wife!”

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , forest park , in , killed , woman

