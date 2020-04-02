CLOSE
Coronavirus
City of Columbus: “All Public Recreational Equipment Closed Are Closed”

Source: City of Columbus / Parks and Recreation

 

Please Share! We want everyone to #PlaySafeLiveSmart during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Remember:

  • All playgrounds, sports courts, and golf courses are closed.
  • Do not play on basketball courts, tennis courts or public recreational equipment.
  • Stay six feet away from others.
  • Wash your hands often!

We want to encourage everyone to stay safe and get outside for some fresh air as needed. Do not use playgrounds, basketball courts or tennis courts. Consider taking a walk or a bike ride instead! #PlaySafeLiveSmart

 

Let’s follow Columbus Public Health’s guidelines and practice social distancing. Stay six feet apart from other people. #PlaySafeLiveSmart

 

Urgent reminder: all public playgrounds, golf courses basketball courts, outdoor exercise gyms and recreational equipment are closed during this public health emergency. Don’t forget, we have 230 miles of regional trails for you to explore to get some fresh air! Learn more about trails at columbus.gov/recreationandparks/Trails. #PlaySafeLiveSmart

 

Important reminders! Wash your hands, practice social distancing (stay 6 feet away from others), make sure everyone stays off playgrounds and basketball courts. Don’t forget to get outdoors and breathe some fresh air while we are all staying at home during this public health emergency.

 

Don’t forget: staying home can be tough, but it’s important during this public health emergency! If you’re ready to get outside for some fresh air, try going on a bike ride or a walk, while still maintaining social distancing. If you pass people on the trail, make sure to use social distancing and stay six feet away from others.

 

Just a reminder: we know it can be hard to stay home. We are all in this together! Keep social distancing (staying six feet away from others), get outside to take a walk or get some fresh air. Make sure to keep in touch with family and friends over FaceTime, Zoom or Google Hangouts. We want everyone to #PlaySafeLiveSmart!

