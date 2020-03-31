CLOSE
Coronavirus
R. Kelly is Too Dangerous to Get Out Due to Coronavirus

Let me start this off by saying R KELLY STILL NASTY!!! And with that being said, last week R.Kelly filed papers through his lawyers asking to be released from prison due to the Coronavirus. His lawyers cited the conditions of prison saying that it is difficult for him to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene his lawyers also asked if the R&B singer could do the rest of his prison sentence at his apartment with his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. The Judge shut that all down yesterday when he told Kelly’s lawyers that there is no need for their client to be released because his conditions in prison were fine and that if Kelly were to be released he would be a treat to his case and the witness in the case. Full Story Click Here 

R. Kelly is Too Dangerous to Get Out Due to Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
